Several Thousand People Protesting in Bamako Against UN Mission in Mali - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Several thousand people took to the streets of Mali's capital, Bamako, to demand the closure of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), French radio RFI reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Several thousand people took to the streets of Mali's capital, Bamako, to demand the closure of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), French radio RFI reported on Friday.

The June 5 Movement - Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) and a number of civil society organizations supporting Mali's transitional government took part in the demonstrations, the report said.

MINUSMA was established by the UN Security Council on 25 April 2013. Its main tasks are the protection of civilians, respect for human rights and the creation of conditions for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

In February, media reported that Malian authorities had extradited the head of the mission's human rights department. The decision was reportedly taken after the official condemned the security situation in the country at the UN event and accused Russian mercenaries in Mali of violating human rights.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the report, saying that accusations against Russia of sending mercenaries to Mali were unfounded. Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop also told Sputnik that the anti-Russian campaign in the media is aimed at undermining cooperation between the two countries.