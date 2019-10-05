Several Thousand People Take Part in Rally Defending Russian-Language Education in Latvia

(@FahadShabbir)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Several thousand people on Saturday took part in a march defending Russian-language education in Latvia , a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Last March, the Latvian parliament passed a package of amendments to the country's education law that included a provision to make Latvian the main teaching language in minority schools, a move that has been met with repeated criticism and protest from the Russian-speaking population.

The procession began at the Riga Town Hall Square.

A march of several thousand people proceeded to the Cabinet of Ministers building. According to the organizers, about 5,000 people took part in the event.

The protesters carried posters in Latvian, English and Russian, saying "school reforms = ethnocide?", "Stop the disaster of Russian education in Latvia", "Russian children - education in their native language!" and others.

The rally went peacefully. The order was monitored by several dozen police officers.