SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Only "several thousands" members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) are currently present in Syria's north, where Turkey conducts its offensive, the head of the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate, Husam Louka, said on Wednesday.

According to Ankara, its military operation is targeted exactly against the PKK, designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

"Kurds in Syria's north are mainly represented by PKK members, their number does not exceed several thousands people," Louka said on the sidelines of a security conference in Russia's Sochi.