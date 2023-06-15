UrduPoint.com

Several US Government Agencies Hit In Global Cyberattack - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Several US Government Agencies Hit in Global Cyberattack - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Several US government agencies were targeted in a global cyberattack that exploited a vulnerable software, CNN reported on Thursday citing the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

The report said CISA is working to support several Federal agencies breached by the hackers and to assess the damage.

CISA did not disclose where the cyberattack originated from, the report added.

