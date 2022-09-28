Several US Organizations Pledge $8Bln to Address Hunger, Nutrition Problems - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) US-based organizations have pledged $8 billion in commitments and investments to fight hunger and integrate nutrition into heath care, the White House announced on Wednesday.

"Across the whole of society, Americans responded - and advanced more than $8 billion in private- and public-sector commitments. These range from bold philanthropic contributions and in-kind donations to community-based organizations, to catalytic investments in new businesses and new ways of screening for and integrating nutrition into health care delivery," the statement said.

These commitments are due to be announced at a conference on hunger, nutrition and health in Washington, which US President Joe Biden will host later on Wednesday.

At least $2.5 billion of this amount will be invested in start-ups that offer solutions to combat hunger. More than $4 billion will be spent on activities to promote healthy lifestyles and facilitate access to wholesome healthy foods.

The White House also announced steps that organizations plan to take in this direction. Among the organizations that intend to take part in the activities and allocate funds, are big companies like Google, Warner Bros. Discovery, Danone, as well as educational institutions, medical centers and small local organizations. The list includes not only American companies.