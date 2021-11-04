Several US States Plan to Sue Biden Administration Over New COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Attorneys General of several US states announced on Thursday their intention to sue the Biden administration over the new COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses with at least 100 employees.

The mandates, which were released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Thursday, require companies with 100 or more employees to require COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing and workplace masking.

"President Biden's illegal mandate is an egregious overreach and sets the country down a dangerous path. Forcing these injections on Montanans at the threat of losing their jobs infringes on the rights of our state, individuals, and businesses. We've been preparing for this. I'll be filing a lawsuit tomorrow to stop this lawless order in its tracks," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a statement.

The Attorneys General of Ohio, Arizona, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky likewise announced their intention to file lawsuits against the Biden administration over the new mandates.

Statements from the officials underscored what they believe is the Federal government's lack of authority to implement vaccination mandates - an argument which the Biden administration has rejected.

Some experts have asserted that OSHA's rule is neither legal nor enforceable. Industrial hygienist Kristen Meghan has said OSHA's claims that a vaccine is a control, which falls under its hierarchy of controls, is not accurate and neither is OSHA's potential attempt to present the vaccines under the elimination aspect of the hierarchy when the vaccines do not eliminate COVID-19.

The new mandates announced on Thursday also include a requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid must be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022.