Several US Transport Companies Suspend Routes to Washington Over Security Concerns

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Several US transport companies, including bus services Greyhound and Megabus, have suspended their routes to Washington from January 17-20 due to security concerns, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, US Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the Oversight Committee, was reported to have sent letters to various bus services, auto rental companies, as well as hotels, asking to help prevent possible incidents in the days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, scheduled for January 20. Among the companies that received such letters are Megabus, Greyhound, BoltBus, Peter Pan, Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott.

"Washington, D.C. Union Station will be shut down from Sunday, Jan 17 through Wednesday, Jan 20 due to inauguration activities," Greyhound said on its website.

A Megabus spokesperson told a similar thing to the Sputnik correspondent, adding that it is only possible to reach Baltimore right now.

On January 6, a group of US President Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building. Washington has increased its security in the wake of the storming to prevent similar incidents from happening during the inauguration.