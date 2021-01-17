UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several US Transport Companies Suspend Routes To Washington Over Security Concerns

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:50 AM

Several US Transport Companies Suspend Routes to Washington Over Security Concerns

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Several US transport companies, including bus services Greyhound and Megabus, have suspended their routes to Washington from January 17-20 due to security concerns, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, US Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the Oversight Committee, was reported to have sent letters to various bus services, auto rental companies, as well as hotels, asking to help prevent possible incidents in the days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, scheduled for January 20. Among the companies that received such letters are Megabus, Greyhound, BoltBus, Peter Pan, Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott.

"Washington, D.C. Union Station will be shut down from Sunday, Jan 17 through Wednesday, Jan 20 due to inauguration activities," Greyhound said on its website.

A Megabus spokesperson told a similar thing to the Sputnik correspondent, adding that it is only possible to reach Baltimore right now.

On January 6, a group of US President Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building. Washington has increased its security in the wake of the storming to prevent similar incidents from happening during the inauguration.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Baltimore Washington, D.C. January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

50 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

2 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

2 hours ago

US rejects Mexico's claim of fabricated drug evide ..

2 hours ago

Merkel's party picks her ally as next leader

2 hours ago

Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.