Several Western Countries View Strengthened EAEU As Competitor - Russian President Putin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 07:30 PM

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, April 19 (Sputnik) - Several Western countries are wary of the increasing integration of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and view the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as a competitor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"Using all the advantages that have been developed over decades, if not centuries, we are increasing our competitiveness. This is the only reason that I can explain for the resistance of some of our Western colleagues, who until recently, did not even want to talk with our economic, and I stress economic, not political, not military, association. They do not want to see the growth or the increase of their competitor's capabilities," the president said during an appearance on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Putin stated that the CIS countries' advantages include the presence of a common language and the inheritance of unified transport, energy and communications infrastructure.

The president added that efforts to strengthen the EAEU could be explained by a global tendency to find common solutions among different countries.

"Wherever possible, countries are trying to increase their competitiveness by joining forces. For the republics of the former Soviet Union, this is absolutely natural," Putin said, adding that improving living standards and the well-being of citizens in EAEU member states is a central aim of the union.

On Tuesday, EAEU member states held a video conference and agreed to pool efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and expressed their commitment to coordinate health response measures to the global pandemic.

The EAEU consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

