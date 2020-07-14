UrduPoint.com
Several Wounded In Syria Attack On Russian-Turkish Patrol

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:59 PM

Several wounded in Syria attack on Russian-Turkish patrol

Three Russian and several Turkish soldiers were wounded Tuesday in Syria's restive Idlib province when a joint military patrol was hit by an improvised explosive device, Russia's defence ministry said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Three Russian and several Turkish soldiers were wounded Tuesday in Syria's restive Idlib province when a joint military patrol was hit by an improvised explosive device, Russia's defence ministry said.

The device blew up at 8:50 local time (0550 GMT) as their convoy patrolled the M4 highway in the southern part of a de-escalation zone, a statement said.

A Russian and a Turkish armoured vehicle were damaged, with three Russians "lightly injured," it said. Several Turkish soldiers were also wounded.

Russia and Turkey launched the patrols along the M4 in March following a ceasefire agreement aimed at stopping heavy fighting in and around Idlib, the last major bastion of anti-government forces in Syria's civil war.

More Stories From World

