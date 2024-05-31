Several wounded in 'terrible' knife attack in Germany

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Several people were wounded in a knife attack in the German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz decrying the "terrible" incident.

A man with a knife attacked and injured several people on the market square in Mannheim at around 11.35 am, police said in a statement.

Police then shot at the attacker, who was also injured as a result.