Several Wounded In 'terrible' Knife Attack In Germany
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:22 PM
Several people were wounded in a knife attack in the German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz decrying the "terrible" incident
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Several people were wounded in a knife attack in the German city of Mannheim on Friday, police said, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz decrying the "terrible" incident.
A man with a knife attacked and injured several people on the market square in Mannheim at around 11.35 am, police said in a statement.
Police then shot at the attacker, who was also injured as a result.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM
JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad
FESCO says no load managements under way in its region
Price magistrates given two days ultimatum for improving performance
US Ambassador Blome calls on DyPM Ishaq Dar
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders ensuring ban on smoking at publ ..
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpart
Crusaders crush Moana to keep Super Rugby title defence alive
PSX stays bullish, gains 1,000 points
Minor kid crushes under tractor trolley to death
Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.6 pct in May
FCCI, EIC ink MoU to launch joint ventures
More Stories From World
-
Saudi Foreign Minister meets with Iraqi counterpart50 minutes ago
-
Blind cavefish species found in S China's underground stream1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's satellite project highlights high level Pak-China cooperation1 hour ago
-
Flooding kills 528 in East Africa amid heavy rains: UN1 hour ago
-
UN 'gravely concerned' by surge in Burkina Faso civilian killings in Burkina Faso2 hours ago
-
NATO chief seeks 'at least' 40 bn euros a year in Ukraine aid2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers say Israel strike on ambulance kills medic2 hours ago
-
Laos moves to further boost gender equality2 hours ago
-
Swiatek looks for French Open birthday boost, Gauff into last 162 hours ago
-
French nurse dubbed 'Angel of Dien Bien Phu' dies aged 992 hours ago
-
French nurse dubbed 'Angel of Dien Bien Phu' dies aged 992 hours ago
-
Nigerian army says 11 killed in clash with separatists2 hours ago