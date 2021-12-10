Severance of Ties With Taiwan Not Reflecting Will of Nicaraguan People - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The decision of the Nicaraguan government led by President Daniel Ortega to sever the relations with Taiwan is not reflecting the will of the Nicaraguan people and the Latin American nation will lose a steadfast partner, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said.

On Thursday, Nicaragua announced the severance of ties with Taiwan and recognized the island as a part of the People's Republic of China.

"The Ortega-Murillo regime has announced it has severed diplomatic relations and ended official contact with Taiwan, but the sham election on November 7 did not provide it with any mandate to remove Nicaragua from the family of American democracies.

Without the mandate that comes with a free and fair election, Ortega's actions cannot reflect the will of the Nicaraguan people, who continue to struggle for democracy and the ability to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms. We do know, however, that this deprives Nicaragua's people of a steadfast partner in its democratic and economic growth," Price said on late Thursday.