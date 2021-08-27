Severe COVID-19 Cases Hit Record 2,000 in Japan - Reports

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Japan has reached 2,000 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing the health ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms in Japan has reached 2,000 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing the health ministry.

Media report that the number is up 26 cases from the day before, continuing record growth for the fifteenth consecutive day.

Overall the country has recorded over 24,000 daily cases.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that Japan is expanding the COVID-19 state of emergency to eight more prefectures. As a result, over 75% of the Japanese population has been affected by the measure.

The restrictive measures include closure of restaurants at 8 p.m., and a ban on alcohol and karaoke. In addition, shopping malls will have to limit the number of shoppers allowed inside at the same time.