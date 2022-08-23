Severe Droughts in Europe Affecting Crops, Increasing Fire Risks - European Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Severe droughts in Europe caused by a lack of rainfalls are significantly affecting crops and increasing fire risks in the entire European Union, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

"The combination of a severe drought and heatwaves has created an unprecedented stress on water levels in the entire EU. We are currently noticing a wildfires season sensibly above the average and an important impact on crops production," Mariya Gabriel, the commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education, and youth, said in the statement.

According to the Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC), 47% of the European territory remains in a drought warning condition, with soil moisture being in deficit, while 17% is in alert condition, with crops showing negative effects of droughts.

JRC experts added that yield forecasts for grain maize are 16% below the 5-year average, 15% for soybeans, and 12% for sunflower.

"The current drought still appears to be the worst since at least 500 years," the commission said.

According to the statement, the deficit of rainfalls also significantly affected European rivers, impacting energy generation at hydropower plants, cooling systems of other power plants, and river transportation.

Many European countries have been experiencing extremely high temperatures in the past several months. Some countries have been impacted by droughts, while others are dealing with massive wildfires that engulf thousands of acres of land. Wildfires have already resulted in the displacements of tens of thousands of European citizens.