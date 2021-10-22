Severe Gales Leave Almost 20,000 Estonian Households Without Electricity

Almost 20,000 Estonian households were left without electricity as gale force winds swept across the country damaging power lines, the Elektrilevi power grid reported on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Almost 20,000 Estonian households were left without electricity as gale force winds swept across the country damaging power lines, the Elektrilevi power grid reported on Friday.

"As of Friday morning, the gale left 19,600 Estonian households without electricity.

The largest number of blackouts was registered in Parnu, Harju and Tartu counties, as well as on the Saaremaa island, where wind gusts reached 33.5 meters per second (110 feet per second). The wind knocked down dozens of trees, which fell on power lines and cut wires," a statement read.

The Estonian weather authority expects the wind to begin to subside by Friday evening.