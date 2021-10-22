UrduPoint.com

Severe Gales Leave Almost 20,000 Estonian Households Without Electricity

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:29 PM

Severe Gales Leave Almost 20,000 Estonian Households Without Electricity

Almost 20,000 Estonian households were left without electricity as gale force winds swept across the country damaging power lines, the Elektrilevi power grid reported on Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Almost 20,000 Estonian households were left without electricity as gale force winds swept across the country damaging power lines, the Elektrilevi power grid reported on Friday.

"As of Friday morning, the gale left 19,600 Estonian households without electricity.

The largest number of blackouts was registered in Parnu, Harju and Tartu counties, as well as on the Saaremaa island, where wind gusts reached 33.5 meters per second (110 feet per second). The wind knocked down dozens of trees, which fell on power lines and cut wires," a statement read.

The Estonian weather authority expects the wind to begin to subside by Friday evening.

Related Topics

Weather Electricity Tartu Parnu

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli’s tweet fans hype arou ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli’s tweet fans hype around clash between Pakistan and ..

9 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews steps to control dengue

Meeting reviews steps to control dengue

3 minutes ago
 Israeli PM in Russia for first talks with Putin

Israeli PM in Russia for first talks with Putin

16 minutes ago
 Three killed,one injured in bus-car collision

Three killed,one injured in bus-car collision

16 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Pakistan Pledged $28Mln, Duty Free Fru ..

Taliban Say Pakistan Pledged $28Mln, Duty Free Fruit Exports for Afghanistan

16 minutes ago
 Sehat Insaf Card: Every family in Punjab to get up ..

Sehat Insaf Card: Every family in Punjab to get up to Rs 1 million every year : ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.