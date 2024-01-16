Open Menu

Severe Snowstorms Grip US, Disrupting Life And Air Travel

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Severe snowstorms grip US, disrupting life and air travel

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Extreme cold and snowstorms impacting parts of the US have disrupted daily life and impeded air transportation across the country, according to reports Monday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said in a release that snowstorms have taken their toll on states like Iowa, Missouri and Texas, with temperatures plummeting below zero.

It reported the occurrence of "all-time lows" in the affected states.

In addition, the weather service forecasts that the cold weather will extend its impact to 26 states in the central and northeastern regions in the coming days.

Densely populated cities including Washington, New York and Boston are expected to face the coldest days of the season. On Monday, snow thinly blanketed the nation's capital, parts of Virginia and Maryland.

The repercussions of the inclement weather are evident in the realm of air travel. According to the FlightAware website, a total of 2,352 flights were canceled in the US on Monday, with an additional 5,726 flights experiencing delays.

Authorities are urging caution and advising reduced vehicle usage in areas susceptible to icing due to the prevailing cold weather and snowfall.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Washington Vehicle Virginia Boston New York

Recent Stories

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

4 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

12 hours ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

12 hours ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

12 hours ago
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

12 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

12 hours ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

13 hours ago
 No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

14 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

14 hours ago
 Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional g ..

Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward

14 hours ago

More Stories From World