Severe Thunderstorms With Hail, Damaging Winds to Hit Eastern US - Weather Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A wave of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, damaging winds and hail will hit most of the eastern part of the United States, the US National Weather Service said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) A wave of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, damaging winds and hail will hit most of the eastern part of the United States, the US National Weather Service said on Monday.

"A strong storm system tracking across the Great Lakes region and associated frontal boundaries will focus the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms across most of the eastern United States today," the National Weather Service said in a warning.

The storms are expected to be accompanied by damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and flash flooding along with a few tornadoes, the National Weather Service added.

US media reported that the National Weather Service issued a Level 4 of 5 warning for a severe storm in Washington and its neighborhoods for the first time in a decade. The National Weather Service said it has high confidence that the storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail and/or tornadoes, the report said.

The authorities are urging residents to remain indoors during the storm and get ready for extended power outages and the potential for some roads to be blocked.