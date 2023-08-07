Open Menu

Severe Thunderstorms With Hail, Damaging Winds To Hit Eastern US - Weather Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Severe Thunderstorms With Hail, Damaging Winds to Hit Eastern US - Weather Service

A wave of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, damaging winds and hail will hit most of the eastern part of the United States, the US National Weather Service said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) A wave of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, damaging winds and hail will hit most of the eastern part of the United States, the US National Weather Service said on Monday.

"A strong storm system tracking across the Great Lakes region and associated frontal boundaries will focus the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms across most of the eastern United States today," the National Weather Service said in a warning.

The storms are expected to be accompanied by damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and flash flooding along with a few tornadoes, the National Weather Service added.

US media reported that the National Weather Service issued a Level 4 of 5 warning for a severe storm in Washington and its neighborhoods for the first time in a decade. The National Weather Service said it has high confidence that the storms will contain damaging winds, severe hail and/or tornadoes, the report said.

The authorities are urging residents to remain indoors during the storm and get ready for extended power outages and the potential for some roads to be blocked.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Washington Hail United States Media

Recent Stories

Rwanda suspect Kabuga should be considered for rel ..

Rwanda suspect Kabuga should be considered for release: UN judges

7 minutes ago
 Israel-Saudi Peace Process Facilitated by Infrastr ..

Israel-Saudi Peace Process Facilitated by Infrastructure, Hindered by Politics - ..

7 minutes ago
 Rangers official martyred in firing in Lyari

Rangers official martyred in firing in Lyari

7 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says Saudi Summit on Ukraine Was Produ ..

State Dept. Says Saudi Summit on Ukraine Was Productive, Sullivan and Nuland Att ..

7 minutes ago
 Laborer killed over demanding wage

Laborer killed over demanding wage

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support ..

Pakistan to continue political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: FO

10 minutes ago
Govt strives hard to provide all basic amenities t ..

Govt strives hard to provide all basic amenities to people at doorsteps: Federal ..

10 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoP ..

10 minutes ago
 Speakers at 'Policy Dialogue on MHM Tax Reforms' s ..

Speakers at 'Policy Dialogue on MHM Tax Reforms' suggest measures to ensure gend ..

10 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry thanks ..

14 minutes ago
 7 killed in Panjgur remote control bomb blast

7 killed in Panjgur remote control bomb blast

14 minutes ago
 Parties should frame 'rules of game' for future po ..

Parties should frame 'rules of game' for future political endeavours: Bilawal

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World