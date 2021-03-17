UrduPoint.com
Severe Tornado Outbreak Threatens At Least 4 US States - National Weather Service

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) A significant tornado outbreak threatens four US states in the next two days, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said in a notice on Wednesday.

"A significant tornado outbreak, with long-track, intense tornadoes is expected to begin this afternoon across parts of Louisiana and Arkansas, and then spread eastward and peak this evening into tonight across Mississippi and Alabama," the notice said.

The "high risk" warning includes the possibility of intense tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts, the notice also said.

On Thursday, the severe weather is expected to continue in parts of the US states of Virginia, Kentucky, Florida and Tennessee, the notice added.

National Weather Service issued the "high risk" for the first time since 2012, according to media reports.

