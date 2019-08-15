Severe Tropical Storm Kills 1 Person in Western Japan - Reports

At least one person has died and over 30 others have been injured as a result of Storm Krosa that has ripped through western Japan this week, local media reported on Thursday

The severe tropical storm is heading north, bringing strong winds, high waves and landslides, according to the national weather agency.

The Meteorological Agency warned about more heavy rains along the archipelago nation's Pacific coast as the storm moves through Ehime, Tokushima, Wakayama and Nara prefectures, the NHK public broadcaster said.

The storm has caused airlines to cancel hundreds of domestic flights on Thursday, with a massive backlog expected to ground more flights on Friday. High-speed train traffic has also been suspended.