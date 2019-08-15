UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Severe Tropical Storm Kills 1 Person In Western Japan - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:18 PM

Severe Tropical Storm Kills 1 Person in Western Japan - Reports

At least one person has died and over 30 others have been injured as a result of Storm Krosa that has ripped through western Japan this week, local media reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) At least one person has died and over 30 others have been injured as a result of Storm Krosa that has ripped through western Japan this week, local media reported on Thursday.

The severe tropical storm is heading north, bringing strong winds, high waves and landslides, according to the national weather agency.

The Meteorological Agency warned about more heavy rains along the archipelago nation's Pacific coast as the storm moves through Ehime, Tokushima, Wakayama and Nara prefectures, the NHK public broadcaster said.

The storm has caused airlines to cancel hundreds of domestic flights on Thursday, with a massive backlog expected to ground more flights on Friday. High-speed train traffic has also been suspended.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Storm Died Traffic Tokushima Wakayama Nara Japan Media Rains

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy hosts roundtable meeting on tolerance ..

21 minutes ago

Moscow Accuses Washington of Deliberate Attempts t ..

2 minutes ago

Srinagar a maze of razor wire, steel barriers

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Meeting Between China's Xi, Hong Kong P ..

2 minutes ago

Gibraltar Authorities Lift Detention of Iran's Tan ..

2 minutes ago

Modi lays foundation to disintegrate India: Shauka ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.