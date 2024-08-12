Severe Tropical Storm Maria Makes Landfall In Japan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Severe Tropical Storm Maria on Monday made landfall in northern Japan, having dumped more than two months worth of rain in the previous 24 hours and forcing the cancellation of dozens of flights.
Maria, which was categorised as a "severe tropical storm", a level below typhoon, made landfall around 8:30 am (2330 GMT Sunday) near Ofunato city in Iwate prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
There were no reports of injuries, according to the Iwate Prefecture government.
The region's municipalities issued various evacuation advisories and warnings to some 315,000 residents overnight, and around 2,000 spent the night at local shelters.
The storm dumped 362 millimetres (14 inches) of rain in the 24 hours to Monday morning in Kuji city, the highest amount since the agency began keeping records in 1978.
The area's average monthly rainfall for August is 177.
9 millimetres, records showed.
"The residents in the affected region are advised to be vigilant about landslides, surging and flooding rivers and flooding in low-lying areas, as well as violent gusts and high waves," the weather agency said.
Maria was bringing gusts of up to 126 kilometres (78 miles) per hour and moving northwest at 15 kilometres per hour, the agency said.
It has forced cancellation of flights to the northern region. Japan Airlines said it cancelled 78 domestic flights, affecting 7,039 passengers. Its rival ANA cancelled eight flights, national broadcaster NHK said.
Some regional train services suspended their services, although the bullet train system continued its normal operations.
The storm was expected to cross Japan and head out to the Sea of Japan by Monday evening.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
More Stories From World
-
Homeless struggling to survive Greece's cruel heat3 minutes ago
-
Russia battles to contain Ukraine push3 minutes ago
-
Rublev to face Popyrin for ATP Montreal title33 minutes ago
-
Tropical Storm Maria hits Japan with record rain33 minutes ago
-
French police win plaudits after high-risk Olympics53 minutes ago
-
England's Rai wins PGA Wyndham title as Greyserman collapses53 minutes ago
-
Defending champion Pegula to face Anisimova in Toronto final53 minutes ago
-
Russian army concedes Ukraine advances in Kursk offensive53 minutes ago
-
Fire at cooling tower of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant53 minutes ago
-
Defending champion Pegula to face Anisimova in Toronto final1 hour ago
-
Zverev out, Rublev advances on rainy day in Montreal1 hour ago
-
Hamas demands Biden truce plan implemented as Gazans flee Israeli advance1 hour ago