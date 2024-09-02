Severe Weather Leaves Thousands Without Electricity In Australia
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Severe weather has left thousands of people in Australia without electricity as evacuations continue amid the threat of floods.
Strong winds and heavy rainfall have battered parts of Tasmania and Victoria in southeastern parts of the country.
At least one woman was declared dead "after a tree struck a cabin" in Moama, on the state border between New South Wales and Victoria, broadcaster SBS news reported.
Evacuations have been underway since Sunday night, while more than 158,000 households and businesses have remained without power.
There are some 1,000 reports of damage to buildings, as well as fallen trees, which have blocked roads.
Parts of Melbourne also received hail.
"It was absolutely horrific wind and rain," said Chris Kilby, a farmer in northern Tasmania, whose shed roof was partly blown off.
Also, some schools have been closed as rivers breached their embankments.
