Severe weather leaves two dead, disrupts air traffic in Philippines

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Tropical Storm Enteng, internationally known as Yagi, has claimed two lives in the Philippines and led to the cancellation of flights, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council announced Monday.

The council is currently verifying reports, noting that 14 families from three villages have been affected by the severe weather. Also, two structures collapsed in the storm, while heavy rains caused a landslide in the region.

The storm has intensified the southwestern monsoon, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order early announcements on work and school suspensions for Tuesday, the Manila-based daily Inquirer reported.

"We will try to give the bulletin as early as possible for work and school tomorrow. My instruction to them is, if possible, before we go to bed, we should already know if there will be work or classes tomorrow or not," Marcos stated.

The storm has also severely impacted maritime operations, leaving 739 passengers stranded at various ports, with 679 in Bicol and 60 in Calabarzon.

A total of 22 ships, four motorized banca boats, and 282 rolling cargo vessels were unable to depart due to the hazardous conditions.