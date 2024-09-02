Severe Weather Leaves Two Dead, Disrupts Air Traffic In Philippines
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Tropical Storm Enteng, internationally known as Yagi, has claimed two lives in the Philippines and led to the cancellation of flights, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council announced Monday.
The council is currently verifying reports, noting that 14 families from three villages have been affected by the severe weather. Also, two structures collapsed in the storm, while heavy rains caused a landslide in the region.
The storm has intensified the southwestern monsoon, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order early announcements on work and school suspensions for Tuesday, the Manila-based daily Inquirer reported.
"We will try to give the bulletin as early as possible for work and school tomorrow. My instruction to them is, if possible, before we go to bed, we should already know if there will be work or classes tomorrow or not," Marcos stated.
The storm has also severely impacted maritime operations, leaving 739 passengers stranded at various ports, with 679 in Bicol and 60 in Calabarzon.
A total of 22 ships, four motorized banca boats, and 282 rolling cargo vessels were unable to depart due to the hazardous conditions.
Recent Stories
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
More Stories From World
-
6.4-magnitude quake hits 57 km S of Panguna, Papua New Guinea13 minutes ago
-
Evacuations ordered amid flood threat in Australia's Tasmania13 minutes ago
-
Woman hospitalized after tiger attack at Australian theme park14 minutes ago
-
Gauff joins US Open fallen stars after New York horror show14 minutes ago
-
Iran ambassador attends Vietnam independence celebration in Hanoi24 minutes ago
-
New Australian research facility aiming to end plastic waste24 minutes ago
-
Iranian shot putter snatches bronze medal at Paris Paralympics34 minutes ago
-
Qatar’s new ambassador to Tehran presents copy of credentials to Araghchi34 minutes ago
-
Iran president calls for efforts to enhance ties with Vietnam34 minutes ago
-
72 countries register to take part in 14th Iran Int’l FICTS Festival: Official34 minutes ago
-
Gauff joins exit of US Open superstars as Zheng shines in record late show43 minutes ago
-
Zheng into US Open quarter-final after record 2:15 a.m. finish1 hour ago