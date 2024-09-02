Open Menu

Severe Weather Leaves Two Dead, Disrupts Air Traffic In Philippines

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Severe weather leaves two dead, disrupts air traffic in Philippines

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Tropical Storm Enteng, internationally known as Yagi, has claimed two lives in the Philippines and led to the cancellation of flights, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council announced Monday.

The council is currently verifying reports, noting that 14 families from three villages have been affected by the severe weather. Also, two structures collapsed in the storm, while heavy rains caused a landslide in the region.

The storm has intensified the southwestern monsoon, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order early announcements on work and school suspensions for Tuesday, the Manila-based daily Inquirer reported.

"We will try to give the bulletin as early as possible for work and school tomorrow. My instruction to them is, if possible, before we go to bed, we should already know if there will be work or classes tomorrow or not," Marcos stated.

The storm has also severely impacted maritime operations, leaving 739 passengers stranded at various ports, with 679 in Bicol and 60 in Calabarzon.

A total of 22 ships, four motorized banca boats, and 282 rolling cargo vessels were unable to depart due to the hazardous conditions.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Philippines Turkish Lira From Rains

Recent Stories

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

2 days ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

2 days ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

2 days ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

2 days ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

2 days ago

More Stories From World