Severed Human Finger Mailed to Elysee Palace - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) A mail with a severed human finger has been delivered to the Elysee Palace in Paris prior to the celebration of Bastille Day, France's national day, on July 14, French media reported Wednesday.

The Elysee Palace's service responsible for correspondence received a letter in the mail that contained a severed human finger on July 9-10, French news magazine Valeurs Actuelles cited sources as saying.

The finger has been "put in the refrigerator where the police keep their food," the report said, adding that it was unknown why the finger had been sent.

The man whose finger was in the letter has already been found, and "appropriate services will take care" of him, the media reported.

The Elysee Palace did not comment to the magazine on the matter.