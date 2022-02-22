UrduPoint.com

Severing Moscow-Kiev Diplomatic Ties Serves Ukraine's Interests - Kuleba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Severing diplomatic relations between Moscow and Kiev now serves the interests of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Severing diplomatic relations between Moscow and Kiev now serves the interests of Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"I think, and always thought so, that this should have been done back in 2014, unfortunately, it was not adopted then, but now we have analyzed all the possible consequences and scenarios for the development of events in the event that such a decision was made and came to the conclusion that it is timely and thoughtful and meets the interests of Ukraine," Kueba told reporters.

