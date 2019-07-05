The acceptable extent to which an individual may invoke their right to self-defense is currently in the phase of public discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, adding that he was unaware of any legislative initiatives in this regard

"It is currently in the phase of public discussions. I am unaware of any legislative initiatives regarding it. I am also unaware if there is any unified stance toward it," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin's position on introducing amendments to Russian legislation on acceptable extents of self-defense.

He explained that it was necessary to analyze each case separately first.

"The correct way would probably be to analyze each separate case individually before identifying something, so to say, systemic within this issue. That is what the public discussion is actually for," Peskov said.

The Russian Criminal Code in its current edition allows self-defense under Article 37 if it is a necessary measure to protect one's self, their legal property or rights from use or threat of use of life-threatening violence, while stressing that such defense must remain proportional to the threat.