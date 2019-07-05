UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Severity Of Russian Criminal Code's Self-Defense Clauses Under Public Discussion - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:28 PM

Severity of Russian Criminal Code's Self-Defense Clauses Under Public Discussion - Kremlin

The acceptable extent to which an individual may invoke their right to self-defense is currently in the phase of public discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, adding that he was unaware of any legislative initiatives in this regard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The acceptable extent to which an individual may invoke their right to self-defense is currently in the phase of public discussion, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday, adding that he was unaware of any legislative initiatives in this regard.

"It is currently in the phase of public discussions. I am unaware of any legislative initiatives regarding it. I am also unaware if there is any unified stance toward it," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin's position on introducing amendments to Russian legislation on acceptable extents of self-defense.

He explained that it was necessary to analyze each case separately first.

"The correct way would probably be to analyze each separate case individually before identifying something, so to say, systemic within this issue. That is what the public discussion is actually for," Peskov said.

The Russian Criminal Code in its current edition allows self-defense under Article 37 if it is a necessary measure to protect one's self, their legal property or rights from use or threat of use of life-threatening violence, while stressing that such defense must remain proportional to the threat.

Related Topics

Russia May Criminals From

Recent Stories

Youth killed in dacoity in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Zelenskyy Says Reached Agreement on Expansion of F ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur, RPO hold open kachehri to ..

1 minute ago

QEC Islamia University of Bahawalpur visits Bahawa ..

1 minute ago

MNA Ramesh Kumar meets IGP Sindh

6 minutes ago

Senior Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Regional ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.