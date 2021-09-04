Sex Offender Extradited From Germany Returns to Country as Afghan Refugee - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) An Afghan sex offender extradited from Germany two years ago has returned to the country as a refugee on an evacuation flight, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The newspaper said that Sardar Muhammed M. arrived in Germany alongside refugees through Uzbekistan's Tashkent on August 24. The police reportedly arrested the man at the airport and put him in jail.

A Munich court sentenced the Afghan criminal to eight years and three months in prison in 2012 for sexual violence against his own child. Seven years later he was extradited to Afghanistan. The offender will serve his remaining sentence in Germany, as the extradition to his homeland is currently suspended, and then he will walk free.

The media draws attention to the fact that while the criminal has managed to sneak onto a potentially life-saving evacuation flight, up to 40,000 Afghans who collaborated with Germany during its military operation in Afghanistan remain unable to leave the country.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well.

Germany officially finished the withdrawal of its nationals and Afghan collaborators on August 26, having evacuated about 4,000 Afghan refugees. The government said that it was aware of those 40,000 people who desire to leave Afghanistan.