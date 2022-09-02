UrduPoint.com

Sexual Assault Cases In US Military Hit Record High In 2021 - Report

Published September 02, 2022

The number of US military personnel who experienced sexual assaults hit a record high in 2021, the Pentagon said in a report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The number of US military personnel who experienced sexual assaults hit a record high in 2021, the Pentagon said in a report.

"8.4 percent of active duty women and 1.5 percent of active duty men indicated experiencing unwanted sexual contact in the 12 months prior to being surveyed. Based on these rates, the Department estimates that 35,875 active duty Service members experienced some form of unwanted sexual contact in the year prior to being surveyed," the report read.

These numbers are the highest since 2006, when 6.8% of women in active service reported sexual harassment, along with 1.8% of their male colleagues, according to the survey.

The Pentagon noted that a big share of sexual crimes were not reported due to different reasons, including due to thinking "it was not serious enough to report" and thinking "no action would be taken."

"Additionally, 47 percent of women cited worrying about potential negative consequences from co-workers or peers as a reason for not reporting, while 32 percent of men cited some other reason for not reporting their incident of USC (unwanted sexual contact)," the report said.

In total, the Pentagon received 8,866 reports of sexual harassment in 2021, which is 1,050 cases more than in the previous year, it added.

