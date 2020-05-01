UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Sexual Assaults in US Military Up by 3% in Past Two Years - Pentagon Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Sexual assault and harassment in the US armed forces are still rising despite a much publicized ongoing campaign to eradicate them, a new official report said on Thursday.

"The number of sexual assault reports by Service members increased by 3 percent in Fiscal Year 2019, compared to Fiscal Year 2018," the report said.

"The Services received 6,236 reports in Fiscal Year 2019 from Service members indicating they experienced a sexual assault, up from 6,053 in Fiscal Year 2018."

The military also received 1,021 formal sexual harassment complaints, a 10 percent increase from 2018, the report said.

In addition to the service member reports, the Defense Department also received 937 reports from United States civilians and foreign nationals who alleged a sexual assault by a service member, the document added.

