Sexual Harassment Claim Filed Against Seoul Mayor On Eve Of His Disappearance - Reports

Thu 09th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) A sexual harassment was filed against Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who went missing earlier on Thursday, by a woman, who worked as his secretary, a day before his disappearance, South Korea's SBS tv channel reported.

Earlier today, Park's daughter contacted police after finding a note from him that contained "words like a will." She said he had been away for four to five hours and his phone was off. The police are still searching for him in the area, where his mobile phone signal was last detected.

According to SBS, the woman filed a complaint of sexual harassment against the mayor last night. She told police that, apart from physical contact, Park has sent her personal photos several times via the Telegram messaging app. The former secretary shared those messages with police and said that there more victims of sexual harassment by Park.

The television network, however, noted that there is no evidence that Park's disappearance is linked to the allegations.

