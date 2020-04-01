Seychelles Airport Ready to Accept Aircraft From Moscow to Evacuate Russians - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The airport in Seychelles, where about 100 Russian tourists are still stranded, is ready to accept a charter flight from Russia to repatriate its citizens, Aleksander Ryazantsev, the head of the consular department of the Russian embassy in the Republic of Seychelles, told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that diplomats were waiting for information from Moscow.

"We are currently waiting for information from Moscow. Given the fact that we are in touch with all the tourists, if we receive operational information about the flight, we will be able to ensure the arrival of all tourists at the airport.

We also maintain contacts with the Seychelles airport, which, despite the closure of the borders, confirmed to us that it would accept our charter flight," Ryazantsev said, adding that there were still 100 Russian nationals in the country, not counting those who live and work there.

The diplomat also said that citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States nations were actively asking the embassy to assist, including by finding various cheap accommodation options.

So far, Seychelles has reported only 10 COVID-19 cases due to implementing effective anti-coronavirus measured, the diplomat added.