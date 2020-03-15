UrduPoint.com
Seychelles Confirms First 2 Coronavirus Cases In Country - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Seychelles confirmed the first two coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on its soil, the Department of Health said on Saturday.

"Investigatory tests for COVID-19 were conducted on two Seychellois, in the quarantine facility in Perseverance after one of them presented with mild respiratory symptoms earlier today, Saturday 14th March 2020.

The two persons who arrived from Italy have tested positive for COVID-19," the department said on the official Facebook page.

According to the health authorities, both patients were isolated.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization declared the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 154,000, with over 5,700 fatalities.

