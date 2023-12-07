Open Menu

Seychelles Declares State Of Emergency After Explosion, Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion, floods

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan declared a state of emergency on Thursday, ordering all citizens except essential workers to stay at home, after an explosion at a store and flooding due to heavy rainfall, the presidency said in a statement

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan declared a state of emergency on Thursday, ordering all citizens except essential workers to stay at home, after an explosion at a store and flooding due to heavy rainfall, the presidency said in a statement.

"Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage... and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the President has declared a State of Emergency for today the 7th December," the statement said.

"All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons travelling will be allowed free movement. This is to allow the emergency services to carry out essential work," the statement added.

The explosion occurred in the Providence industrial area in Mahe, the largest island in the Indian Ocean archipelago, and caused huge damage there and to surrounding areas, the presidency said, without elaborating further.

"The Seychelles International Airport is still operational and ferry services between islands are operating for visitors," the tourism-dependent country said on its official Visit Seychelles account on X.

A former British colony, the Seychelles is made up of 115 islands and according to 2021 World Bank data is the richest African country as measured by per capita gross domestic product.

Related Topics

India World Bank Visit Providence Seychelles December All Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Shan Masood joins Kings, Faisal Akram moves to Sul ..

Shan Masood joins Kings, Faisal Akram moves to Sultans

6 minutes ago
 Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

3 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ Bannu, inspects various sections

DC visits DHQ Bannu, inspects various sections

3 minutes ago
 Israeli strike on journalists in Lebanon warrants ..

Israeli strike on journalists in Lebanon warrants 'war crime' probe: watchdogs

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner takes notice of mixing of sand into w ..

Commissioner takes notice of mixing of sand into wheat, orders investigation

3 minutes ago
 Completion of two blocks of secretariat by Dec 31 ..

Completion of two blocks of secretariat by Dec 31 ordered

24 minutes ago
AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Le ..

AFP probe into October strike on journalists in Lebanon points to Israeli tank s ..

19 minutes ago
 Seminar to promote religious tolerance among stude ..

Seminar to promote religious tolerance among students held in UoS

25 minutes ago
 Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

19 minutes ago
 Abbottabad's Zainab Wahid secures UNICEF Youth Fel ..

Abbottabad's Zainab Wahid secures UNICEF Youth Fellowship

27 minutes ago
 High-level meeting discusses BRT project with ADP ..

High-level meeting discusses BRT project with ADP mission

9 minutes ago
 Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar grids notifie ..

Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar grids notified

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World