Seychelles Requires Inbound Tourists To Provide Medical Permit - Russian Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Seychelles Requires Inbound Tourists to Provide Medical Permit - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Republic of Seychelles still requires all inbound visitors to provide a medical permit despite opening its borders, the Russian embassy told Sputnik.

Earlier on Thursday, the government of the island nation opened borders for tourists and canceled quarantine.

"It is still required for all citizens, including from Russia, to get a medical entry permission by fulfilling an application online prior to visiting the Republic of Seychelles," the embassy said.

The application can be downloaded from seychelles.govtas.com.

According to the embassy, about 12,500 Russian tourists visited Seychelles in 2019. In 2020, the number dropped to 5,000 tourists due to the pandemic.

More Stories From World

