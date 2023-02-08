UrduPoint.com

Seymour Hersh Confirms Authoring Article On US Planting Explosives To Destroy Nord Stream

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Seymour Hersh Confirms Authoring Article on US Planting Explosives to Destroy Nord Stream

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh confirmed to Sputnik that he authored an investigative report saying that US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines last year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh confirmed to Sputnik that he authored an investigative report saying that US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines last year.

"Of course," Hersh told Sputnik, when asked whether he authored the article, which was published on a Substack account created shortly before its publication.

The article states that the United States decided to sabotage the pipelines following more than nine months of highly secret debate inside the US national security community.

"Last June, the Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning," the report stated.

