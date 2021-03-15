UrduPoint.com
SF Airlines Launches Chengdu-Dhaka Int'l Cargo Route

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:29 PM

SF Airlines launches Chengdu-Dhaka int'l cargo route

SF Airlines, China's leading air cargo carrier, has launched an international cargo route linking southwest China's Chengdu and Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, the airline announced Monday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) SF Airlines, China's leading air cargo carrier, has launched an international cargo route linking southwest China's Chengdu and Dhaka, capital of Bangladesh, the airline announced Monday.

The Chengdu-Dhaka route that started operation on Sunday will have weekly air cargo flight service carried out by the B757-200 all-cargo freighter, according to SF Airlines.

The new cargo route will help build an efficient and stable air cargo channel between southwest China and South Asia.

It will mainly serve the demands from import and export logistics for clothing, textile raw materials, cloth rolls as well as industrial machinery and equipment.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's delivery giant SF Express. It currently operates a fleet of 63 all-cargo freighters and has a global air cargo network of 77 destinations at home and abroad.

The launch of the Chengdu-Dhaka route marked a new step for SF Airlines in expanding its global network and strengthening the service capacity of global air cargo transport, the airline said.

