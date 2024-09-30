SFD participates in inauguration of electricity, water station in Bahrain

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The inauguration of an electricity station supplying housing units with 220 kV power and a water distribution station featuring four pumps took place in the Housing City of Al-Hidd, Bahrain. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa; CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad; and President of Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed.

These projects were funded through grants provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with the electricity station receiving nearly SAR250 million and the water station approximately SAR70 million.

The electricity station comprises three substations with a capacity of 48 megavolt-amperes (MVA) at 66 kV, along with high-voltage cables and various civil, mechanical, electrical, and electronic works, including operational, control, and communication systems. The water distribution station includes the construction of two reinforced concrete ground tanks with a total capacity of 2.34 million gallons, enhancing essential energy and water services for residents.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that these developmental projects represent a significant advancement in improving core infrastructure sectors.

He also highlighted Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority's strategic plans to enhance electricity infrastructure across all regions, ensuring the sustainability of vital services and the Authority's commitment to various housing and urban development projects.

In his remarks, Al-Marshad praised the longstanding developmental relationship and historical partnership between the Saudi Fund for Development and the Kingdom of Bahrain, dating back to 1976. He emphasized that this project is part of SFD's support for numerous developmental initiatives in Bahrain, facilitated through grants from Saudi Arabia, reaffirming the fund's commitment to sustainable development in the country.

The Saudi Fund for Development has been engaged in developmental cooperation with Bahrain for 48 years. Within the framework of this strong partnership, SFD has financed 30 developmental projects and programs across energy, transportation, and social infrastructure sectors in Bahrain through facilitated development loans and grants from Saudi Arabia, contributing to the growth of vital opportunities and supporting sustainable development.