SFD Supports Tumor, Cancer Treatment In Turkmenistan With US$80 Million Finance
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 08:33 PM
Ashgabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Chief Executive Sultan Al-Marshad signed a development loan agreement worth US$80 million with Turkmenistan State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs chairman of the board Rahimberdi Jepbarov.
The financing supports the project focused on enhancing the quality of tumor treatment services and establishing cancer treatment centers in Turkmenistan.
Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Said Osman Suwaid attended the signing ceremony.
The project aims to elevate healthcare services in Turkmenistan by establishing and equipping three specialized tumor and cancer treatment centers across three regions, accommodating up to 500 medical beds. The centers will be outfitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment to enhance the quality of healthcare services provided to beneficiaries.
The agreement underscores SFD’s commitment to bolstering development efforts and making contributions to assist developing nations to surmount obstacles hindering their developmental processes and plans. It highlights the significance of international collaboration and solidarity in achieving sustainable development, facilitating social and economic prosperity and ensuring all-encompassing and enduring growth in the recipient countries.
During his visit to Turkmenistan, Al-Marshad met with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, exploring avenues to strengthen development cooperation in supporting diverse vital sectors.
