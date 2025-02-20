SFDA CEO Meets With EU Health And Food Safety Director-General
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) CEO Dr. Hisham Aljadhey has met in Brussels with Director-General for Health and Food Safety at the European Commission Sandra Gallina to enhance international cooperation and exchange of experiences. Saudi Ambassador to the European Union Haifa Al-Jedea also attended the meeting.
The two sides reviewed the SFDA's efforts to develop international food standards based on the highest global standards. They also discussed ways to facilitate the entry of food and pharmaceutical exports from Saudi Arabia to the European Union markets to enhance opportunities for joint growth.
The meeting also addressed prospects for cooperation in biotechnology legislation, pharmaceutical availability, and AI applications through joint work with specialized European agencies to harmonize regulatory policies and exchange best practices.
