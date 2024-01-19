SFJ Defies Threats, Plans Peaceful Khalistan Freedom Rally In Rome On Jan 26
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Gurpal Singh, a Pro-Khalistan activist of Sikh For Justice (SFJ) in Italy, stands firm in his determination to organize a peaceful Khalistan Freedom Rally in Rome on January 26, despite facing threats from India.
Gurpal Singh, SFJ Coordinator in Italy, claims that individuals linked to the Indian High Commissioner in Italy have warned him to stop advocating for the Khalistan Referendum or else be ready to face consequences.
Gurpal Singh reports a threatening call, expressing opposition to the Republic Day protest in Rome. The caller warned of consequences, urging Singh to stay home with his children. Authorities are investigating the incident.
"I won't be deterred by death threats, and I will persist in my peaceful and democratic campaign for the Khalistan Referendum to free Punjab from Indian occupation.
"
In an oral complaint filed on January 18, 2024, Gurpal Singh, Coordinator of the "Sikh For Justice" group, reported a threatening call received on January 16. The caller, with an Indian accent, inquired about an upcoming protest in Rome against the Indian Republic Day. Singh claims the caller expressed opposition to the demonstration and warned of consequences, stating, "YOU'D BETTER STAY AT HOME AND THINK ABOUT YOUR CHILDREN." Singh urged him to file a complaint if he disagreed. Authorities are investigating the incident as the Sikh community plans a demonstration on January 26.
