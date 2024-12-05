SFJ launches 'Kill Modi Politics' campaign In UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The secessionist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has launched a “Kill Modi Politics” campaign in the UK following Khalistan rallies at Hindu temples in Canada opposing Life Certificate Camps organized by Indian diplomats.

“Kill Modi politics” and “Wanted” banners featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have been prominently displayed at Guru Nanak Gurdwara in West Bromwich.

“Presence of Indian Diplomats at any event outside the Indian High Commission including at Hindu temples will be countered with Khalistan rallies to highlight the ongoing threat to the life and liberty of UK based pro Khalistan Sikhs,” stated SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

"Modi regime is using Hindu temples globally as a base to spread violent Hindutva ideology and to recruit foot soldiers to spy on and attack Pro Khalistan Sikhs", added Pannun.

"While Indian agents are violently targeting Paramjeet Singh Pamma, a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the Coordinator of Khalistan Referendum in U.K., the Indian diplomats in London have been recruiting pro Hindutva Indians to build a network for intelligence gathering and spying on Pro Khalistan Sikhs," stated Dupinderjit Singh, SFJ Coordinator in U.

K.

Clashes have erupted in Canadian cities outside Hindu and Sikh temples. Sikhs have long complained that India has used Hindu temples and consulates in Canada to plan attacks on Sikhs.

Videos of the clashes on November 3 show men throwing bricks, kicking cars and striking each other with sticks or flagpoles – including some flying the Indian tricolour and others the bright yellow emblem adopted by the pro-Khalistan activists. The protests were prompted by a visit to the temple by Indian government officials – linked to the Indian soy agency - who have been holding consular sessions at places of worship across Ontario, including Sikh temples.

The November 4 visit came at a moment of high tension, soon after Canadian police and Trudeau’s government alleged that Modi’s government had orchestrated a campaign of violence and intimidation against Sikh activists in exile.

Inderjeet Singh Gosal, a leader of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) who helped organize the demonstration, said the protest was specifically against the Indian government, not the Hindu religion, and that he had liaised with police to ensure it would not disrupt worship.