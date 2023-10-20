ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Sikh for Justice (SFJ) plans organising “Kill INDIA" rallies from October 21, from Canada to Palestine, in solidarity with the lives lost at the Gaza hospital, denouncing India's leadership under Prime Minister Modi for supporting and celebrating such tragic events.

In a video statement, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel for SFJ, said the global community mourns the brutal bombings, but India under Modi celebrates, delivering a slap and a black spot on global democracy.

Expressing deep concern over the hospital bombings in Gaza, Pannun highlighted that Indian agents have been implicated in acts of terrorism within G7 nations, including the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar in Canada, a key figure in the Khalistan Referendum movement.

Pannun has called upon Pro Khalistan Sikhs and Palestinians to participate in 'Kill INDIA' rallies taking place from Vancouver to Ramallah, demanding the closure of Indian embassies in protest of the Modi government's anti-Palestine policies and its support for the Gaza hospital bombings.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ General Counsel, emphasized the shared solidarity between Pro Khalistan Sikhs and the Palestinian people, who are facing genocide. This solidarity is based on the Sikh community's own history of enduring genocide under successive Indian regimes since 1984.