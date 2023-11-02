Open Menu

SFJ's Map Extends Khalistan Borders To Delhi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 12:10 PM

SFJ's Map Extends Khalistan Borders to Delhi

VANCOUVER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has unveiled a new map of India that includes not only Punjab and other Sikh-majority regions but also extends the boundaries of Delhi as part of their envisioned separate homeland, Khalistan.

SFJ, a US-based organization, supports the secession of Punjab from India for the creation of Khalistan and has galvanized Sikhs around the world for the cause of Sikhs and Khalistan.

Related Topics

India Delhi World Punjab From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

9 minutes ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

12 minutes ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

20 minutes ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 November 2023

4 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jord ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan at Wahat Al Karama

10 hours ago
 BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treat ..

BREAKING: UAE President directs provision of treatment of 1,000 Palestinian chil ..

10 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etih ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Oman and Etihad Rail Company board meeting ..

10 hours ago
 Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to dis ..

Serbian Prime Minister meets UAE delegation to discuss government modernisation ..

12 hours ago
 Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rou ..

Van der Dussen all set for India after Proteas rout New Zealand

12 hours ago
 Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of I ..

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

12 hours ago

More Stories From World