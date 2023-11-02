VANCOUVER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has unveiled a new map of India that includes not only Punjab and other Sikh-majority regions but also extends the boundaries of Delhi as part of their envisioned separate homeland, Khalistan.

SFJ, a US-based organization, supports the secession of Punjab from India for the creation of Khalistan and has galvanized Sikhs around the world for the cause of Sikhs and Khalistan.