SG Of OIC Meets With Malaysian Foreign Minister

Published February 21, 2023

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha on Tuesday met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dr. Zambry bin Abdul Kadir .

During the meeting, they reviewed the ongoing preparations for holding the next session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, and the most important agenda of the session.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues.

