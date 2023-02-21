SG of OIC Meets with Malaysian Foreign Minister

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha on Tuesday met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dr. Zambry bin Abdul Kadir

During the meeting, they reviewed the ongoing preparations for holding the next session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, and the most important agenda of the session.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues.