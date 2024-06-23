Open Menu

Sha'Carri Richardson Wins 100m At US Trials To Qualify For Paris Olympics

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Sha'Carri Richardson wins 100m at US trials to qualify for Paris Olympics

Eugene, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) World 100 meters champion Sha'Carri Richardson earned a chance for Olympic redemption after winning the 100 at the US athletics trials on Saturday, booking her ticket to the Paris Games.

Three years after a positive marijuana test saw her kicked off the US team for the Tokyo Olympics, Richardson captured the women's 100 final in 10.71sec with Melissa Jefferson second in 10.80 and Twanisha Terry third in 10.89.

Richardson was behind at the start but surged to the lead in the middle and crossed the finish line in this year's world-best time with a wind of 0.8m/sec.

"I feel honored," Richardson said. "I feel every chapter I've been through in my life designed and prepared me for this moment.

"I cannot wait to go to Paris and represent.

"

Three years ago, Richardson appeared set for the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics after winning at the US trials in 10.86.

But dreams of Olympic gold were shattered when it was revealed she had tested positive for marijuana, resulting in a one-month suspension that banned her from Tokyo.

Plans to revive her career at the 2022 World Championships failed when she bombed out of the US trials.

Richardson, however, roared back into form in 2023 with a thrilling 100m triumph at the World Championships in Budapest, taking the crown in a championship record of 10.65sec.

This year, Richardson won her only prior 100 at May's Prefontaine Classic in Eugene in 10.83.

