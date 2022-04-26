UrduPoint.com

Shadow Market For Purchase Of Ukrainians' Human Organs Revived In Europe - Patrushev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Shadow Market for Purchase of Ukrainians' Human Organs Revived in Europe - Patrushev

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the shadow market for the purchase of human organs from Ukraine for black market transplantation operations to European patients had revived

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the shadow market for the purchase of human organs from Ukraine for black market transplantation operations to European patients had revived.

"The West has already encountered a revival of the shadow market for the purchase of human organs from socially vulnerable segments of the population of Ukraine for black market transplantation operations for European patients," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Trafficking in orphans taken out of Ukraine for subsequent illegal adoption will receive a fresh momentum in Europe, Patrushev said.

"Such a widespread business as the trade in orphans taken out of Ukraine for subsequent illegal adoption in Europe will also get a new breath," he said.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Europe Market From

Recent Stories

NASA Chief Says He Expects Cooperation With Russia ..

NASA Chief Says He Expects Cooperation With Russia on Int'l. Space Station to Co ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's ties with UK, based on mutual respect, ..

Pakistan's ties with UK, based on mutual respect, common views: Marriyum

1 minute ago
 Georgian Ruling Party Dismisses Bid to Label Bucha ..

Georgian Ruling Party Dismisses Bid to Label Bucha Killings as 'Genocide'

1 minute ago
 US Defense Secretary Austin Says Had Warm, Product ..

US Defense Secretary Austin Says Had Warm, Productive Talks With Zelenskyy

1 minute ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for LG el ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements for LG elections

5 minutes ago
 Criminals From Ukraine Will Try to Control Crimina ..

Criminals From Ukraine Will Try to Control Criminal Gangs in Europe - Patrushev

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.