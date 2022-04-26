Shadow Market for Purchase of Ukrainians' Human Organs Revived in Europe - Patrushev

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that the shadow market for the purchase of human organs from Ukraine for black market transplantation operations to European patients had revived.

"The West has already encountered a revival of the shadow market for the purchase of human organs from socially vulnerable segments of the population of Ukraine for black market transplantation operations for European patients," Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Trafficking in orphans taken out of Ukraine for subsequent illegal adoption will receive a fresh momentum in Europe, Patrushev said.

"Such a widespread business as the trade in orphans taken out of Ukraine for subsequent illegal adoption in Europe will also get a new breath," he said.