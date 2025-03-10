Shai outguns Jokic with 40pts as Thunder roll past Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outdueled MVP rival Nikola Jokic with a 40-point performance as the Oklahoma City Thunder produced a late barrage to defeat the Denver Nuggets 127-103 on Sunday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outdueled MVP rival Nikola Jokic with a 40-point performance as the Oklahoma City Thunder produced a late barrage to defeat the Denver Nuggets 127-103 on Sunday.

A pulsating battle between the NBA Western Conference heavyweights was settled by a fourth quarter offensive onslaught from Oklahoma City, who outscored Denver 41-20 in the final frame to romp to victory.

Gilgeous-Alexander -- widely seen as the front-runner to succeed Jokic as the league's Most Valuable Player -- was instrumental in the Thunder's strong finish.

The gifted Canadian point guard once again came up big when it mattered, slamming the door on Denver after the Nuggets had got to within one point of OKC at the start of the fourth quarter after clawing their way back from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander added nine points in the fourth quarter to complete his 11th 40-point of the season, putting the Thunder within touching distance of clinching their place in the postseason. The Thunder are now 53-11 at the top of the Western Conference after their seventh straight victory, 12 games clear of the second-placed Los Angeles Lakers.

"We were able to get stops down the stretch and then just execute," Gilgeous-Alexander said of the Thunder's fourth-quarter bombardment.

"That's what it's going to come down to when teams are so good. It's never going to be pretty all the time but if you get stops and execute you'll give yourself a chance no matter who you play."

Remarkably, Gilgeous-Alexander's 40-point game came despite him making just two of 11 three-point attempts.

But the 26-year-old shrugged off his struggles from long range by attacking the rim to keep the points flowing for OKC.

"That's where it all starts -- easy baskets," Gilgeous-Alexander told ESPN.

"That's my comfort zone. I didn't make as many shots as I wanted to, but we got a dub (win) so I don't care."

Gilgeous-Alexander meanwhile shrugged off the hype surrounding his head-to-head with reigning MVP Jokic, the Serbian star who came into the game fresh from a historic triple double of 31 points, 21 rebounds and 22 assists in Friday's win over the Phoenix Suns.

"I love MVPs, I love All-Stars, I love all the things that come with it but none of it matters if you don't win," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "That's where I hang my hat."

Gilgeous-Alexander received scoring support from Jalen Williams with 26 points, while Chet Holmgren added 14.

Jokic finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, with Michael Porter Jr. also adding 24 points.

- Cavs win-streak at 14 -

In other games on Sunday, Eastern Conference leaders Cleveland romped to a 14th straight win in an assured 112-100 on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.

All five Cavaliers starters finished in double figures, with Max Strus leading the scoring with 17 points.

Cleveland, who became the first team to clinch a playoff spot last week, lead the East by eight games ahead of the second-placed Boston Celtics, impressive victors over the Lakers on Saturday.

"We haven't done anything yet, we've just got to make sure when it comes to April we handle our business," Cavaliers ace Donovan Mitchell said as Cleveland look to the postseason.

In Dallas, Devin Booker scored 24 points and Kevin Durant 21 as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks 125-116 in a crucial game that boosts their chances of reaching the play-in tournament.

The Mavericks occupy the 10th and final place for play-in qualification with a 32-33 record; the Suns sit just outside in 11th place at 30-34.

The Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 37-29 with a 141-124 rout of the San Antonio Spurs to stay hard on the heels of the Golden State Warriors in the race for Western Conference playoff berths. The Timberwolves are seventh, just behind the sixth-placed Warriors (36-26).

In New Orleans, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 62 points in a nailbiting 107-104 Memphis Grizzlies win over the Pelicans, who led by 14 in the first second quarter before being reeled in by the visitors in the second half.

