Shaken by Ukraine war, Germany to buy dozens of US stealth jets

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Germany on Monday unveiled plans to buy dozens of US-made F-35 fighter jets, as part of a multi-billion-euro push to modernise its armed forces in response to the war in Ukraine.

Berlin intends to buy 35 F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin to replace Germany's decades-old Tornado fleet, as well as purchasing an additional 15 Eurofighter jets.

Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht called the purchase agreement "a good step forwards" for Germany's Bundeswehr armed forces.

"There can only be one answer to aggression, and that is unity in NATO and credible deterrence," Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz, commander of the German Air Force, told reporters.

Germany's Tornados are the only Luftwaffe planes certified to carry US nuclear bombs stationed in Germany that are a key part of NATO deterrence.

Lockheed's fifth-generation F-35 stealth jets are considered the most modern combat aircraft in the world, and their unique shape and coating make them harder to detect by enemy radar.

The additional Eurofighter jets Germany plans to purchase, made by a consortium that includes Airbus, would be used for other operations, including electronic warfare like jamming enemy air defence systems.

In a landmark speech late last month, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to invest an extra 100 billion Euros ($112 billion) to bring the nation's chronically underfunded Bundeswehr into the modern age.