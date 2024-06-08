'Shaken' Danish PM cancels appointments after street attack

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday cancelled her appointments after suffering a whiplash injury in a street attack that left her "shaken".

Frederiksen's office told AFP that she he had been taken to a hospital for a check-up after the attack on Friday evening in a Copenhagen square.

The assault has caused a "minor whiplash injury," it said, adding that the prime minister was "otherwise safe but shaken by the incident" and her Saturday schedule had been cancelled.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday became the latest European leader to denounce the attack as "unacceptable", in a statement on X.

"I strongly condemn this act and wish Mette Frederiksen a speedy recovery," Macron added.

Danish police on Saturday said "a 39-year-old man will be brought before the Copenhagen district court for questioning" to decide if he is to be remanded in custody.

The hearing is expected at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT) and would be held in Frederiksberg in Copenhagen, they added.

Two witnesses, Marie Adrian and Anna Ravn, told newspaper BT they had seen Frederiksen arrive at the square while they were sitting by a nearby fountain, just before 6:00 pm on Friday.in Europe."