Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan Meets President Of Niger
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 11:30 AM
NIAMEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Abdourahamane Tchiani, President of the Republic of the Niger, in the capital, Niamey, where the two sides discussed ways to advance bilateral relations across several areas of mutual interest.
Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Tchiani and their wishes of further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Niger.
For his part, President Tchiani conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
President Tchiani expressed his wishes of further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE, and commended the close and deep-rooted bilateral ties between the two countries, and cooperation across all fields.
The two sides affirmed the importance of cooperation in sustainable development, energy, and education to serve the interests of both countries and peoples.
