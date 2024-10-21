Shallow 5.8-magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Indonesia Island: USGS
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A shallow 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck an island in eastern Indonesia on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said.
The onshore quake hit the island of Tapat in the Molucca sea at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) at 10:24 local time (0324 GMT), USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage on the island which has a population of around 50,000.
Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency said there was no tsunami threat.
The vast archipelago nation experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
A magnitude-6.2 quake that shook Sulawesi island in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.
In 2018, a magnitude-7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi killed more than 2,200 people.
And in 2004, a magnitude-9.1 quake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
More Stories From World
-
Celtics seek repeat, Lebron and son unite as NBA season opens30 minutes ago
-
Simmering Bellingham set for Dortmund reunion in Champions League1 hour ago
-
Unbeaten Chiefs march past 49ers, Lions hand Vikings first loss2 hours ago
-
King Charles to spotlight conflict, climate in Australian capital4 hours ago
-
Harris celebrates birthday at Georgia churches as Trump serves McDonald's5 hours ago
-
UN chief urges 'significant investment' in fund to save nature5 hours ago
-
UN chief seeks 'significant' funding at summit to save nature5 hours ago
-
Ex-general Prabowo takes office as Indonesia president5 hours ago
-
McLaren blast 'inappropriate' penalty as Norris F1 title hopes hit5 hours ago
-
Moldova's Maia Sandu blames 'unprecedented assault on democracy' for vote results5 hours ago
-
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Cuba amid huge power outage5 hours ago
-
Marseille return to form with Montpellier thrashing6 hours ago