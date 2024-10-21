Open Menu

Shallow 5.8-magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Indonesia Island: USGS

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Shallow 5.8-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia island: USGS

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A shallow 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck an island in eastern Indonesia on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The onshore quake hit the island of Tapat in the Molucca sea at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) at 10:24 local time (0324 GMT), USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage on the island which has a population of around 50,000.

Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency said there was no tsunami threat.

The vast archipelago nation experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

A magnitude-6.2 quake that shook Sulawesi island in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.

In 2018, a magnitude-7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi killed more than 2,200 people.

And in 2004, a magnitude-9.1 quake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Palu Indonesia Japan United States January 2018 From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

1 day ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

1 day ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

1 day ago
Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

1 day ago
 Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

1 day ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

1 day ago

More Stories From World