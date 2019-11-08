Shallow 5.9 earthquake hits northwestern Iran: USGS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ):A shallow 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck northwestern Iran early Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck around 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the town of Hastrud, in East Azerbaijan Province, shortly before 2.30am (2300 GMT).

The USGS issued an alert warning that "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread".

Iran sits where two major tectonic plates meet and sees frequent seismic activity.

The country has suffered a number of major disasters in recent decades, including at the ancient city of Bam, which was decimated by a catastrophic earthquake in 2003 that killed at least 31,000 people.

In 1990, a 7.4-magnitude quake in northern Iran killed 40,000 people, injured 300,000 and left half a million homeless, reducing dozens of towns and nearly 2,000 villages to rubble.

Iran has experienced at least two other significant quakes in recent years -- one in 2005 that killed more than 600 people and another in 2012 that left some 300 dead.